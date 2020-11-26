West Midlands saw 33 domestic abuse arrests a day during lockdown
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Figures published on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (November 25) show police in England and Wales recorded 198,112 domestic-abuse related crimes between April and June.
