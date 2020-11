Cambridge University tutor responds to huge "ugly" pole erected right outside the front of his home - by decorating it with a cl



A Cambridge University tutor has responded to a huge, "ugly" parking permit pole erected right outside his home - by decorating it with a clock and bird feeders. Gordon Chesterman and his wife Dee,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 2 days ago

New restrictions in Scotland will 'lower' Covid-19 risk at Christmas



The risks of any relaxation of coronavirus restrictions “will not be zero”,Scotland’s First Minister has said. Speaking at the coronavirus briefing inEdinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon said that any.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 6 days ago