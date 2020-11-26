|
|
What Tier is Thanet in? The latest COVID infection rate in every part of Kent
Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Matt Hancock will announce which parts of the country are in Tier 1, Tier 2, or Tier 3 in the House of Commons today.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
How England's new three-tier COVID system will work
England’s national lockdown will end on 2 December, and return to the three-tier system of local restrictions.Boris Johnson has said this will be a “tougher” version of the previous three-tier..
Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 02:16Published
|
|
Kern County COVID-19 case rate fails to meet red tier metrics
After five weeks of maintaining in the red tier, Kern County could potentially be moving back into the more restrictive purple tier as early as next week if our metrics don't improve.
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:22Published
Related news from verified sources
|