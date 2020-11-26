Global  
 

US Supreme Court rejects New York curbs on attendance at churches and synagogues

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The US Supreme Court has barred New York from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues in areas designated as hard hit by the virus amid a nationwide surge in cases.
 The U.S. Supreme Court late on Wednesday (November 25) backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship challenging New York state's latest restrictions in novel coronavirus hot spots. Bryan Wood reports.

