Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

All of areas of Cambs to face Tier 2 lockdown restrictions

Cambridge News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
All of areas of Cambs to face Tier 2 lockdown restrictionsThe new Tier 2 rules will come into effect from next week, Matt Hancock told Parliament.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Two friends forced apart by the pandemic meet for a cuppa at the border

Two friends forced apart by the pandemic meet for a cuppa at the border 01:47

 These pictures show two friends forced apart by the coronavirus pandemic meeting for a cuppa - on either side of a council border.Tim Porteus, 58, and Sheila McWhirter, 57, had to come up with an innovative way of seeing each other.Restrictions on moving between council areas meant the old friends...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Labour concerned over lack of extra support for Tier-3 areas [Video]

Labour concerned over lack of extra support for Tier-3 areas

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says she is concerned for the lack of financial support for areas that will stay in Tier-3 restrictions. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:35Published
How England's new three-tier COVID system will work [Video]

How England's new three-tier COVID system will work

England’s national lockdown will end on 2 December, and return to the three-tier system of local restrictions.Boris Johnson has said this will be a “tougher” version of the previous three-tier..

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 02:16Published
What will matchdays be like for fans from December 2? [Video]

What will matchdays be like for fans from December 2?

Spectators are set to return to sports venues in lower-risk areas once thenational lockdown ends on December 2. But what will the match-going experiencebe like?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

The areas most at risk of Tier 2 or Tier 3 lockdown in Cambs

The areas most at risk of Tier 2 or Tier 3 lockdown in Cambs We've included a breakdown of what each tier means and what restrictions that will be in place in Tier 1/2/3 areas
Cambridge News