Councillor delivers warning about email and phone scams and frauds Thursday, 26 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

People in Brighton and Hove are being targeted by sophisticated fraudsters trying to scam money by phone and email. North Portslade councillor Peter Atkinson has been emailed twice in the past few weeks by con artists who have obtained his email address. Councillor Atkinson said: “Many of you may ha... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

