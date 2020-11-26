Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gloucestershire placed in tier two Covid-19 restrictions

Gloucestershire Echo Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Gloucestershire placed in tier two Covid-19 restrictionsThe county will enter tier two of coronavirus restrictions following the end of the national lockdown on Wednesday, December 2.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Two friends forced apart by the pandemic meet for a cuppa at the border

Two friends forced apart by the pandemic meet for a cuppa at the border 01:47

 These pictures show two friends forced apart by the coronavirus pandemic meeting for a cuppa - on either side of a council border.Tim Porteus, 58, and Sheila McWhirter, 57, had to come up with an innovative way of seeing each other.Restrictions on moving between council areas meant the old friends...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
What will happen in England after lockdown? [Video]

What will happen in England after lockdown?

The Government's winter strategy will enter into force after the currentnational lockdown finishes on December 2 and will include a strengthenedthree-tier system of local restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Americans say the stress of holiday travel is especially worth it this year [Video]

Americans say the stress of holiday travel is especially worth it this year

From dropping surprise presents off on the doorsteps of loved ones, video meals with extended family and having a day where all family members disconnect from their devices, holiday traditions are..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Swindon and Wiltshire in tier two restrictions

 BBC Local News: Wiltshire -- South Gloucestershire and North Somerset also included in highest tier of restrictions.
BBC Local News

Why Gloucestershire is under tier two Covid-19 restrictions

Why Gloucestershire is under tier two Covid-19 restrictions This is how the decision was made to place Gloucestershire under tougher coronavirus restrictions
Gloucester Citizen

What tier two Covid-19 restrictions mean for Gloucestershire

What tier two Covid-19 restrictions mean for Gloucestershire This is what you will and won't be allowed to do under the new rules
Gloucester Citizen