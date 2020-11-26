Why Gloucestershire is under tier two Covid-19 restrictions

These pictures show two friends forced apart by the coronavirus pandemic meeting for a cuppa - on either side of a council border.Tim Porteus, 58, and Sheila McWhirter, 57, had to come up with an innovative way of seeing each other.Restrictions on moving between council areas meant the old friends...
Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough. The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published