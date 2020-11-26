Global  
 

Boyz magazine faces blistering backlash after urging readers to ‘listen’ to anti-trans LGB Alliance

PinkNews Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
British gay magazine Boyz faced backlash Thursday morning (26 November) after the publication’s official Twitter account shared several tweets from the LGB Alliance, a high-decibel anti-trans group. The magazine, as well as its co-founder and managing editor, David Bridle, a self-described “Conservative Party...
