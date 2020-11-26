Global  
 

North East leaders urge people to obey rules so Tier 3 restrictions can be eased

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Political leaders in the North East of England urged people to stick to the coronavirus rules so the region can move on from the toughest Tier 3 restrictions as quickly as possible.
 These pictures show two friends forced apart by the coronavirus pandemic meeting for a cuppa - on either side of a council border.Tim Porteus, 58, and Sheila McWhirter, 57, had to come up with an innovative way of seeing each other.Restrictions on moving between council areas meant the old friends...

