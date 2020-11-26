Global  
 

Kristen Stewart’s lesbian festive rom-com Happiest Season is finally here and all our Christmases just came early

PinkNews Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Happiest Season, Kristen Stewart’s lesbian Christmas film, has finally been released and it’s everything we ever dreamed of. News that Kristen Stewart had made a queer festive film directed and co-written by Clea DuVall was arguably the single most important piece of information many of us learned this year....
Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published
News video: 'Happiest Season': Christmas Photos Clip

'Happiest Season': Christmas Photos Clip 00:58

 Happiest Season: Christmas Photos Clip - Meeting your girlfriend's family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family's annual Christmas dinner - until you realize that they don't even know she's gay - is even harder.

