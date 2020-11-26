Global  
 

Sam Smith reveals plan to open their own gay bar in Cambridge

PinkNews Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Sam Smith has opened up about their dream to someday open a queer nightclub as well as their plans for a future family. Chatting to Amazon Music’s Julie Adenuga on Twitch, the Love Goes singer said that when it comes to having children, it’s two or none at all. But such a goal isn’t happening …...
