'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:21 Published 2 hours ago

Uttarakhand govt to provide legal aid to parents of gang-rape, murder victim



Uttarakhand government to provide legal aid to the parents of woman who was gang-raped and killed in Delhi in 2012. He said, "Uttarakhand government will provide legal aid to the parents of a woman who.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34 Published 1 day ago