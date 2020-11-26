Global  
 

BBC’s LGBT+ correspondent Ben Hunte and family sent homophobic and racist abuse after Laurence Fox tweet

PinkNews Thursday, 26 November 2020
The BBC’s LGBT+ correspondent Ben Hunte said he was sent racist and homophobic abuse Laurence Fox included a photo of him in a barbed tweet. Ben Hunte, a 29-year-old journalist who was announced as the broadcaster’s first LGBT+ correspondent in December 2019, took to Twitter to reveal that he and his loved ones...
