You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports



Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective, Company Reports. The company released the data, which was confirmed by members of the Data Safety and Monitoring Board, on Monday. It was one of the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:06 Published 1 week ago Americans are seriously worried their holiday packages will be stolen by a porch pirate



Over six in 10 Americans are worried the packages they send to their loved ones will get stolen off their porch this holiday season, according to new research. The study asked 2,000.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago 'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer



The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago