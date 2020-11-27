Peter Robinson warns 'English Tories' won't serve interests of NI in Brexit talks
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Former DUP First Minister Peter Robinson has said he believes UK negotiators will put the interests of "English Tories" at the heart of Brexit talks instead of what is good for Northern Ireland.
Former DUP First Minister Peter Robinson has said he believes UK negotiators will put the interests of "English Tories" at the heart of Brexit talks instead of what is good for Northern Ireland.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources