Peter Robinson warns 'English Tories' won't serve interests of NI in Brexit talks

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Peter Robinson warns 'English Tories' won't serve interests of NI in Brexit talksFormer DUP First Minister Peter Robinson has said he believes UK negotiators will put the interests of "English Tories" at the heart of Brexit talks instead of what is good for Northern Ireland.
Video Credit: Euronews English
News video: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrives in London for face-to-face trade talks 01:00

 British and EU Brexit negotiators remain sceptical about the chances of a breakthrough in talks on a follow-on agreement, which are still stalled over fishing rights and fair trade rules.

