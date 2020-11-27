|
|
Huge Aldi Black Friday savings on Nintendo, Airpods, Lego and more
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
The budget supermarket has released its Black Friday deals online to avoid shoppers flocking to stores.
|
|
|
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Black Friday savings not just on Black Friday 02:35
The 2020 holiday shopping season is looking very different this year. Black Friday is not just on Black Friday anymore - and that's good news for you!
|
|