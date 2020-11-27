North Korea’s Kim orders executions and locks down capital in anti-Covid drive
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered at least two people executed, banned fishing at sea and locked down the capital, Pyongyang, as part of frantic efforts to guard against coronavirus and its economic damage, South Korea’s spy agency told politicians.
