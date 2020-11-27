Global  
 

Covid-19: More cases at Berkshire care home where five residents died

BBC Local News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Nine of the new cases at the care home are mild while one person is asymptomatic.
Covid-19: Five deaths and 100 cases at Shinfield care home

 BBC Local News: Berkshire -- Berkley Care Group, which runs Shinfield View Care Home, says it is working to contain the virus.
BBC Local News