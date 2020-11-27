G-A-Y announces it will serve McDonalds to get around new COVID rules and the gays are lovin’ it Friday, 27 November 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

London’s G-A-Y at Heaven is to serve food from McDonalds in order to comply with COVID-19 regulations and naturally, the news has come with a side of extra large memes. With England’s Tier 2 regulations requiring pubs and bars to serve a substantial meal in order to reopen after lockdown, some venues are being... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

