Homophobic school trustee humiliated after going to the toilet while on mortifying 150-person Zoom call
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Controversial anti-LGBT+ school trustee Frances Cogelja flushed her career down the toilet after broadcasting her “bare bottom” to 150 people while on a Zoom call. Cogelja, an elected trustee of the Hackensack Board of Education in New Jersey, made headlines earlier this year for saying she was “disgusted...
Controversial anti-LGBT+ school trustee Frances Cogelja flushed her career down the toilet after broadcasting her “bare bottom” to 150 people while on a Zoom call. Cogelja, an elected trustee of the Hackensack Board of Education in New Jersey, made headlines earlier this year for saying she was “disgusted...
|
|
|
You Might Like