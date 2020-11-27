Global  
 

Gay couple in Devon called 'abomination' for holding hands

BBC News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Iain and Wahaj Mahmood-Brown are subjected to homophobic abuse while on a coastal walk in Devon.
Missing fishermen: £20k raised for families

 Candlelit vigils are held in Devon for two missing men after a fishing vessel sank off Sussex.
BBC News

Dartmoor prison: Attacks on staff double since lockdown

 An officer at HMP Dartmoor in Devon fears colleagues could be "severely injured or killed".
BBC News

Covid: Long-distance love story couple united at last

 Andrew Monck has moved from Australia to join his girlfriend Rosanna Wilson at her home in Devon.
BBC News
Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months [Video]

Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months

A pilot scheme that would allow relatives of care home residents access to regular testing so they can visit loved ones, is being rolled out in Cornwall, Devon and Hampshire. But many families across England still remain separated from their relatives. Christine Igoe is desperate to be reunited with her mum Janet before Christmas. She says her mum's condition has rapidly deteriorated in the last nine months. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

