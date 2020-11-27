Gay couple in Devon called 'abomination' for holding hands

Care home testing scheme to reunite families after months



A pilot scheme that would allow relatives of care home residents access to regular testing so they can visit loved ones, is being rolled out in Cornwall, Devon and Hampshire. But many families across England still remain separated from their relatives. Christine Igoe is desperate to be reunited with her mum Janet before Christmas. She says her mum's condition has rapidly deteriorated in the last nine months. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28