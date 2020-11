You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 15,000 jobs at risk as Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia retail empire ‘nears collapse’ Sir Philip Green’s retail empire is set to collapse within days, with around 15,000 jobs at risk, according to reports.

Belfast Telegraph 53 minutes ago



Green's TopShop empire Arcadia Group faces collapse within days Sir Philip Green's retail empire is facing collapse within days, putting 15,000 jobs at risk and bringing the curtain down on the high street career of one of...

Sky News 2 hours ago