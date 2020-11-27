Global  
 

Reiss Nelson eager for a Premier League chance after impressing in Europe

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 November 2020
Reiss Nelson is hoping his Europa League form will earn him a run in Arsenal’s Premier League side after he helped the Gunners ease into the knockout stages with a win at Molde.
