Super League Grand Final: Wigan v St Helens as Sean O'Loughlin & James Graham bow out

IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs



Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

