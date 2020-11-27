Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Super League Grand Final: Wigan v St Helens as Sean O'Loughlin & James Graham bow out

BBC News Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Team news and preview as Wigan play reigning champions St Helens in Friday's Super League Grand Final (20:00 BST).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: O'Loughlin: Fairytale ending if we win

O'Loughlin: Fairytale ending if we win 00:36

 Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin says it will be a fairytale ending to his career if they can secure victory over St. Helens in the Super League Grand Final.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wigan Wigan Town in Greater Manchester, England


Super League Grand Final

Super League semi-finals: St Helens 48-2 Catalans Dragons

 Kevin Naiqama scores a hat-trick as St Helens trash Catalans to set up a Super League Grand Final against Wigan.
BBC News

St Helens R.F.C. St Helens R.F.C.


Team Team Group linked in a common purpose

IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs [Video]

IPL 2020: 'We are still breathing', says KKR mentor on tough road ahead for playoffs

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. This loss makes the road for playoffs tough for KKR which has 12 points, and has one game to play. Team's mentor David Hussey while conceding defeat said KKR is still breathing, and the team will be charged up for the next game against Rajasthan Royals.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Sean O'Loughlin Sean O'Loughlin

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Old rivals square off in Grand Final to savour [Video]

Old rivals square off in Grand Final to savour

It will be a Grand Final like no other in front of no fans at the KCOM Stadium - but, with old rivals Wigan and St Helens squaring off after finishing first and second in the Super League, a thrilling..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:12Published
Rugby's Greatest Family [Video]

Rugby's Greatest Family

Ahead of his final game of Rugby League, Wigan legend Sean O’Loughlin catches up with brother-in-law Andy Farrell, nephew Owen Farrell and former teammate Terry O’Connor as he looks back on his..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:52Published
Boxer Murray expecting Saints win [Video]

Boxer Murray expecting Saints win

Boxer and St Helens fan Martin Murray is expecing St Helens to defeat Wigan and lift the Super League Grand Final trophy on Friday night

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

'It'll be emotional' - Wigan face Saints in Grand Final decider

 Team news and preview as Wigan play reigning champions St Helens in Friday's Super League Grand Final (20:00 BST).
BBC News

Super League Grand Final: Wigan v St Helens as Sean O'Loughlin & James Graham bow out

 BBC Local News: Manchester -- Team news and preview as Wigan play reigning champions St Helens in Friday's Super League Grand Final (20:00 BST).
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC Sport

St Helens book Grand Final place by thrashing Catalans

 Kevin Naiqama scores a hat-trick as St Helens trash Catalans to set up a Super League Grand Final against Wigan.
BBC News