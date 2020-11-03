Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South West R rate falls as UK's is below 1

Bristol Post Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
South West R rate falls as UK's is below 1London now has a higher R rate than the South West.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why the West Coast is more fashionable than the East Coast [Video]

Why the West Coast is more fashionable than the East Coast

The West Coast has 'out-styled' the East Coast to be named the most fashionable side of the USA.Research polling 2,000 Americans revealed that despite those on the East Coast rating their sense of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Kandiyohi Co. COVID Positivity Rate Soars To 30% [Video]

Kandiyohi Co. COVID Positivity Rate Soars To 30%

Health officials are particularly worried about growing COVID case numbers in west-central Minnesota, reports Liz Collin (2:02).WCCO 4 News At 6 - November 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:02Published
Dow Up 423, Rebound From Worst Since March [Video]

Dow Up 423, Rebound From Worst Since March

US stocks rallied on Monday as encouraging economic data and election bets lifted indexes from their worst weekly slump since March. Market volatility picked up as Election Day neared. Former Vice..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Bradford door-to-door tests 'help to hit Covid targets'

 BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Bradford has the joint-worst NHS Test and Trace contact rate, but a local scheme claims success.
BBC Local News

Latest coronavirus rate for each part of Birmingham and West Midlands

Latest coronavirus rate for each part of Birmingham and West Midlands Dudley now has the fifth highest rate in the country, with plenty of other West Midlands areas included in the top 50, including swathes of Staffordshire
Lichfield Mercury Also reported by •Walsall Advertiser

Covid: Positivity rates show Himachal, Delhi as hotspots

 Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala and Goa, in that order, are the current coronavirus hotspots with high positivity rates (confirmed cases per...
IndiaTimes