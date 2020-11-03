South West R rate falls as UK's is below 1

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Bradford has the joint-worst NHS Test and Trace contact rate, but a local scheme claims success.

Latest coronavirus rate for each part of Birmingham and West Midlands Dudley now has the fifth highest rate in the country, with plenty of other West Midlands areas included in the top 50, including swathes of Staffordshire

Lichfield Mercury 1 week ago Also reported by • Walsall Advertiser

