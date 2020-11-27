‘No plans’ to change Hunting Act despite trail-hunting row
Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was a “settled consensus” for the Hunting Act to remain unchanged, amid controversy that trail-hunting was being used as a “smokescreen” for the banned practice.
