‘No plans’ to change Hunting Act despite trail-hunting row

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Environment Secretary George Eustice said there was a “settled consensus” for the Hunting Act to remain unchanged, amid controversy that trail-hunting was being used as a “smokescreen” for the banned practice.
