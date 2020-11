BBC's Connor Phillips and Holly Hamilton: 'We wanted a baby, but we hadn't planned on a pandemic' Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

They're both driven, successful and ambitious. But Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips are about to embark on a brand new career - as parents. They're both driven, successful and ambitious. But Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips are about to embark on a brand new career - as parents. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NI BBC presenters Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips expecting first baby BBC presenting couple Holly Hamilton and Connor Phillips have announced they are expecting their first child.

Belfast Telegraph 3 days ago