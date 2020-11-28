Global  
 

Sir Philip Green's retail group Arcadia in emergency talks as it bids to avoid administration

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Sir Philip Green's retail group Arcadia in emergency talks as it bids to avoid administrationThe retail company behind Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins has been forced to confirm it is facing major troubles after a news report alleged the group's future is in doubt.
