Sir Philip Green's retail group Arcadia in emergency talks as it bids to avoid administration
Saturday, 28 November 2020 () The retail company behind Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins has been forced to confirm it is facing major troubles after a news report alleged the group's future is in doubt.
Retail analyst Chana Baram has told ITV News that there are hopes of rescue for some of the Arcadia brands, after reports say that Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group is on the verge of collapse.