21-year-old with law degree gets rejected for job at McDonald's Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

A 21-year-old woman with a 2:1 degree in law from John Moores University has gone viral after sharing a picture of her rejection letter - from McDonald's A 21-year-old woman with a 2:1 degree in law from John Moores University has gone viral after sharing a picture of her rejection letter - from McDonald's 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like