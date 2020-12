Maisie Smith's mum issues warning as Strictly star keeps being in bottom two Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Maisie faced a dance off with Caroline Quentin last week - being in the bottom two for the second straight week. Maisie faced a dance off with Caroline Quentin last week - being in the bottom two for the second straight week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like