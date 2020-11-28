Global  
 

Georgia's participation in Autumn Nations Cup may well be all but forgotten following unexpected, late invite

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 28 November 2020
Georgia's participation in Autumn Nations Cup may well be all but forgotten following unexpected, late inviteOpportunities tend to emerge in unexpected ways and for Georgia, Japan's withdrawal from the Nations Cup has been exactly what the Lelos have been waiting for.
