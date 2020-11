Jordan North 'buzzing' after 12 star win on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here'



Jordan North was surprised to secure 12 stars on 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' after thinking he had missed one in the trial. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago

Jordan North, Vernon Kay and Beverly Callard get full stars in their ā€˜Iā€™m A Celebrity ā€¦ Get Me Out Of Here!ā€™ trial



The three stars impressed in the Frights of the Round Table trial, where they were tasked with eating the likes of vomit fruit, fermented tofu, goats eyes, sheep's brain as well as deer's testicle. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago