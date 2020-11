Ashley offers Green £50m lifeline amid tussle over Arcadia millions Saturday, 28 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Mike Ashley is offering a £50m lifeline to keep Arcadia Group afloat amid a looming tussle between the high street's biggest beasts for control of Sir Philip Green's TopShop empire. Mike Ashley is offering a £50m lifeline to keep Arcadia Group afloat amid a looming tussle between the high street's biggest beasts for control of Sir Philip Green's TopShop empire. 👓 View full article

