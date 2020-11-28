Global  
 

Duchess of Cambridge jokes about handling her children’s tantrums

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
The Duchess of Cambridge has joked she would “like to ask the experts” for advice on handling her children’s tantrums while answering early years questions from members of the public.
 The Duchess of Cambridge has joked she'd like to "ask the experts" how to deal with toddler tantrums.

