Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We should never have even entered the County Antrim Shield, blasts furious Glentoran boss McDermott

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
We should never have even entered the County Antrim Shield, blasts furious Glentoran boss McDermottDisgruntled Glentoran manager Mick McDermott wishes his club never entered this year's County Antrim Shield - despite the east Belfast giants reaching this week's decider against Larne.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like