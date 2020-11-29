We should never have even entered the County Antrim Shield, blasts furious Glentoran boss McDermott
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Disgruntled Glentoran manager Mick McDermott wishes his club never entered this year's County Antrim Shield - despite the east Belfast giants reaching this week's decider against Larne.
Disgruntled Glentoran manager Mick McDermott wishes his club never entered this year's County Antrim Shield - despite the east Belfast giants reaching this week's decider against Larne.
|
|
You Might Like