Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Charity gives six-figure grant to life-saving homeless health project in Brighton

Brighton and Hove News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
A doctors’ surgery has won a six-figure charity grant for a life-saving project aimed at improving health care for homeless people in Brighton and Hove. News of the award from the Health Foundation comes a year after 36 people died while homeless in Brighton and Hove. The grant has been awarded to t...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Centre announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine research: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

Centre announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19 vaccine research: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan attended 8th BRICS STI ministerial meet on Nov 13 via video-conferencing due to ongoing pandemic. "Our government has announced USD 120 million grant for COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:41Published
Lee Commissioners accept HUD grant funding [Video]

Lee Commissioners accept HUD grant funding

Lee Commissioners accept HUD grant funding to develop housing for the homeless.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:15Published
Did you start a new passion project or hobby in 2020? [Video]

Did you start a new passion project or hobby in 2020?

Passion projects are fueling big life decisions, according to new research. Over a third of the 2,000 Americans surveyed said they picked up at least one new hobby during the pandemic. Of these, three..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published