Charity gives six-figure grant to life-saving homeless health project in Brighton
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
A doctors’ surgery has won a six-figure charity grant for a life-saving project aimed at improving health care for homeless people in Brighton and Hove. News of the award from the Health Foundation comes a year after 36 people died while homeless in Brighton and Hove. The grant has been awarded to t...
