You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources You Can Cut Your Own Christmas Tree In Pike, Arapaho And White River National Forests



The USDA Forest Service is now offering cut-your-own Christmas tree opportunities in the Pike, Arapaho, and White River National Forests along the Front Range. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:22 Published 4 days ago Twitter Is Dragging Melania Trump Over the White House Christmas Tree



Remember those leaked tapes of FLOTUS bemoaning "Christmas stuff?" Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:56 Published 4 days ago Melania Still Has To Give A F**k About Xmas



The first lady welcomed the arrival of her final White House Christmas tree despite her hostility toward holiday decor. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago