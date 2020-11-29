I'm A Celeb star Jordan North's close call with Omagh bomb
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here frontrunner Jordan North has revealed that his family narrowly escaped being caught up in the Omagh bomb when they lived in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here frontrunner Jordan North has revealed that his family narrowly escaped being caught up in the Omagh bomb when they lived in Northern Ireland in the late 1990s.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources