Van Morrison and Eric Clapton to release anti-lockdown song with proceeds going to struggling musicians Sunday, 29 November 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Van Morrison has collaborated with Eric Clapton to release his latest anti-lockdown song with the proceeds going to musicians hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions. Van Morrison has collaborated with Eric Clapton to release his latest anti-lockdown song with the proceeds going to musicians hit hard by the Covid-19 restrictions. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like