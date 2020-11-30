New ICC chair Greg Barclay questions future of Test championship
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
The World Test Championship is under threat of being discontinued after its inaugural edition with the International Cricket Council’s new chair Greg Barclay questioning whether the model is “fit for purpose”.
