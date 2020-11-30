Global  
 

New ICC chair Greg Barclay questions future of Test championship

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 November 2020
The World Test Championship is under threat of being discontinued after its inaugural edition with the International Cricket Council’s new chair Greg Barclay questioning whether the model is “fit for purpose”.
