Let down, but Neil Lennon 'can't survive' latest Celtic shocker

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Let down, but Neil Lennon 'can't survive' latest Celtic shockerEmbattled Neil Lennon was last night clinging to his job as Celtic manager after another damaging defeat, this time losing 2-0 at home to Ross County.
