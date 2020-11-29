Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker conscious in hospital after David Luiz head clash
Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is conscious in hospital and speaking after an accidental clash of heads during his side's win at Arsenal.
