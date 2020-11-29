Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker conscious in hospital after David Luiz head clash

BBC News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is conscious in hospital and speaking after an accidental clash of heads during his side's win at Arsenal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Nuno: Jimenez is in good hands

Nuno: Jimenez is in good hands 04:10

 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo shares his thoughts on Wolves' 2-1 win over Arsenal and provides an update on the health of striker Raul Jimenez after his clash of heads with David Luiz.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Raúl Jiménez Raúl Jiménez

Wolves condemn Arsenal to worst Premier League start despite Jimenez injury

 Wolves recover from a nasty head injury to top scorer Raul Jimenez to secure a rare win at Arsenal and climb to sixth in the Premier League.
BBC News

Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker given oxygen and carried off after accidental clash of heads

 Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is given oxygen and carried off on a stretcher during his side's Premier League match at Arsenal.
BBC News

Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C. Association football club in England

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

 Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
BBC News

Southampton miss chance to go third after draw at Wolves

 Southampton miss the chance to move third in the Premier League as they are held at Wolves despite Theo Walcott scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.
BBC News

David Luiz David Luiz Brazilian association football player


Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Spurs announce plans for 2,000 fans to attend derby with Arsenal

 Tottenham announce plans for 2,000 fans to attend the north London derby against Arsenal on 6 December.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation [Video]

Teenager who was crushed by forklift opens up about amputation

A teenager who survived a horrific forklift accident has defied the odds to survive - despite being left with no lower body.Loren Schauers, 19, was driving a forklift across a bridge when he veered..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Arsenal need Aubameyang goals to succeed – Arteta worried by captain´s form

 Mikel Arteta is determined to rouse Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from his scoring slump after the Arsenal captain continued to fire blanks in the Premier League...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Daily Star

Arsenal’s two concerns about signing 20-year-old prospect revealed – report

 Arsenal have two big concerns about signing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Salzburg, according to a report in England. The Athletic, as quoted by Metro, is reporting...
The Sport Review

Willian explains why he turned down Barcelona for Arsenal

Willian explains why he turned down Barcelona for Arsenal All the latest Arsenal news, views and transfer rumours in your football.london morning digest
Football.london