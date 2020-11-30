Joe Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre, a proud Black lesbian immigrant, as deputy White House press secretary
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre, a proud Black lesbian immigrant, as his deputy White House press secretary. The political heavyweight served as Kamala Harris’ chief of staff during the Biden-Harris campaign and is now the first out lesbian and first Black woman to hold the key media-facing role. She is among...
