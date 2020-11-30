Global  
 

Joe Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre, a proud Black lesbian immigrant, as deputy White House press secretary

PinkNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden has named Karine Jean-Pierre, a proud Black lesbian immigrant, as his deputy White House press secretary. The political heavyweight served as Kamala Harris’ chief of staff during the Biden-Harris campaign and is now the first out lesbian and first Black woman to hold the key media-facing role. She is among...
 President Donald Trump took to Twitter and gave his conditions for leaving the White House. President-elect Joe Biden would have to prove his election win was not fraudulent. Just a day earlier, Trump told reporters at the White House that would he would not concede the election. He said he would...

