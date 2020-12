I'm A Celeb fans vow to make Giovanna winner after task devastates her Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

AJ Pritchard gave Sir Mo Farah his treat from home first, before other campmates received theirs - and it dawned on Giovanna she would not be given one. AJ Pritchard gave Sir Mo Farah his treat from home first, before other campmates received theirs - and it dawned on Giovanna she would not be given one. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like