What do we know about the Moderna vaccine?

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
US company Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine offers high levels of protection, that trials have shown no serious safety concerns and that it is applying for regulatory approval.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Moderna To Send Its COVID-19 Vaccine To FDA For Emergency Use Authorization

Moderna To Send Its COVID-19 Vaccine To FDA For Emergency Use Authorization 01:40

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

