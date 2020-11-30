What do we know about the Moderna vaccine?
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
US company Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine offers high levels of protection, that trials have shown no serious safety concerns and that it is applying for regulatory approval.
US company Moderna said its coronavirus vaccine offers high levels of protection, that trials have shown no serious safety concerns and that it is applying for regulatory approval.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources