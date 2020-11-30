Global  
 

Covid: Alcohol ban for Welsh pubs and restaurants from Friday

BBC News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Pubs and restaurants will have to shut at 6pm and will not be able to serve alcoholic drinks.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday

No alcohol in pubs in bars across Wales from Friday

 Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the country will not be able to serve alcohol, and must shut by 1800 from Friday. Indoor entertainment venues - such as cinemas, casinos and bowling alleys - will have to close from the same date, as well as...

