Nicola Sturgeon says independence is 'inalienable' right

Daily Record Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Nicola Sturgeon says independence is 'inalienable' rightThe SNP leader rounded off her party's conference with a dig at 'Brexiteer Boris' and a referendum rallying call.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote 02:52

 Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the...

