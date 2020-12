Thousands of Arcadia Group staff face uncertainty after administrators called in Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Some 13,000 staff of Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group face an anxious wait following the business collapsing into administration. 👓 View full article

Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group could appoint administrators early next week, putting 15,000 jobs at risk, Sky News has learnt. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 04:19 Published 4 days ago