Coronavirus: MPs to vote on tougher tiers for England

BBC News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Some Conservative backbenchers are threatening to vote against the plans, but Labour will abstain.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers 01:11

 Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines. The Prime Minister is offering Parliament another chanceto vote on the restrictions early next year, saying the legislation will...

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

Britain's Johnson Asks Lawmakers to Back a Tougher Lockdown

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking lawmakers to support new, tiered restrictions to keep the nation's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed before a..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson’s unpleasant similarities with Trump are chilling

 Reading former Republican operative Stuart Stevens’ It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump, a new fierce critique of what the party has..
WorldNews
PM must respond to ‘injustices’ after elderly protester held outside Parliament [Video]

PM must respond to ‘injustices’ after elderly protester held outside Parliament

Conservative MP Charles Walker expresses his outrage at the treatment of aprotester he saw being arrested outside of Parliament.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says [Video]

Towns to receive Covid £3.6bn funding boost, Zahawi says

Business Minsiter Nadhim Zahawi has said seven areas across England are to receive millions of pounds worth of funding to invest in their local economies throughout the Covid pandemic. The announcement comes as Conservative MPs called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set out a clear 'roadmap' to ending lockdown restrictions in the North. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published

How will the new tiers system be reviewed? [Video]

How will the new tiers system be reviewed?

December 2 will see the introduction of a tougher tier system in England, with99% of the country to be placed in the top two tiers of restrictions. But whenwill the restrictions be reviewed and what..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published
COVID-19: PM faces Tory backlash over tiers [Video]

COVID-19: PM faces Tory backlash over tiers

Boris Johnson has said England's new COVID tiers have a "sunset" clause of 3 February, as he fights off opposition from Tory MPs.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:52Published
Coronavirus: England unveils map of restrictions with 99% of population in two toughest tiers [Video]

Coronavirus: England unveils map of restrictions with 99% of population in two toughest tiers

England will exit its second national lockdown on December 1 and return to a multi-tier system with restrictions imposed depending on the local area's epidemiological situation. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:44Published